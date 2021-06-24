Tanzania: SAWA Launches Edutainment Campaign to End Gender, Child Abuse

23 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

A local based organization SAWA Initiative has come up with a campaign which will use music to create awareness and behavioral change on gender-based violence as well as violence against children.

In realizing the intended goals, under the initiative, SAWA clubs will be formed in Dar es Salaam schools.

Kinondoni District Administrative Secretary, said while launching a SAWA Initiative and SAWA Clubs for safe schools programs in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking in Tanzania's commercial city, Kinondoni District Administrative Secretary Ms Stella Msofe who represented Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makala, said the program will provide a model that will boost government's effort in raising awareness in the society.

On his part, SAWA Initiative founder, Mr Nurdin Bilal Ali alias 'Shetah' said the clubs will used as a medium in educating the community on the effects of violence against women and children through various platforms.

The artist added that the clubs will be an avenue for providing opportunities for students to learn and discuss various aspects relating to education, sports and creativity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

