Tanzania: SAWA Launches Edutainment Campaign to End Gender, Child Abuse

A local based organization SAWA Initiative has come up with a campaign which will use music to create awareness and behavioral change on gender-based violence as well as violence against children.

In realizing the intended goals, under the initiative, SAWA clubs will be formed in Dar es Salaam schools.

Kinondoni District Administrative Secretary, said while launching a SAWA Initiative and SAWA Clubs for safe schools programs in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking in Tanzania's commercial city, Kinondoni District Administrative Secretary Ms Stella Msofe who represented Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makala, said the program will provide a model that will boost government's effort in raising awareness in the society.

On his part, SAWA Initiative founder, Mr Nurdin Bilal Ali alias 'Shetah' said the clubs will used as a medium in educating the community on the effects of violence against women and children through various platforms.

The artist added that the clubs will be an avenue for providing opportunities for students to learn and discuss various aspects relating to education, sports and creativity.