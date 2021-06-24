Angolan President Calls for Car Government Arms Embargo Lifting

23 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, Wednesday in New York (USA), defended an end to the arms embargo imposed on the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) by the United Nations Security Council.

The Angolan statesman, who was speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in CAR, called for justice in handling the issue of lifting the embargo.

He also called for international support to the government of that African country to equip its armed forces and create conditions to ensure internal stability after the withdrawal of UN peacekeeping forces.

João Lourenço also gave an update on what has been done, under Angola's leadership, in the collective effort to seek peace and security in CAR.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X