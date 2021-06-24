South Africa: Corruption SANs Frontières - Supreme Court of Appeal Teaches Malema an Important Lesson About Lying & Corruption

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
editorial

Julius Malema received a smackdown from the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday in his R1-million defamation case against former top EFF member Thembinkosi Rawula.

Four Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges made short shrift of Julius Malema's "bald denials" this week when the court held that it would not declare former EFF member Thembinkosi Rawula's Facebook post - in which he accused Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, of using EFF funds for their personal benefit - to be unlawful and defamatory.

Based on two corroborating affidavits and without the benefit of any explanation from Malema, the SCA found that he "apparently had no difficulty in accepting funds that were the subject of corruption as an opportunity for the EFF to be in government".

Said media lawyer Dario Milo: "The SCA held that an interdict could not be granted because Rawula had laid a foundation for a defence of truth to be asserted."

The court decided that Rawula's version of events "wasn't so far-fetched as to be rejected", albeit that the court did not go so far as saying Rawula's statements were indeed true, Milo continued.

During his argument, Malema's counsel dropped his claim...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X