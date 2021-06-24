Madagascar's Hungry 'Holding On for Dear Life', WFP Chief Warns

23 June 2021
UN News Service

Thousands of families in southern Madagascar are on the edge of starvation, and "holding on for dear life", the UN food agency chief said on Wednesday - after bearing witness to the suffering firsthand - urging the world to step-up and take action.

World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley, explained that he'd met women and children who had "walked for hours" to get to the food distribution points.

"These were the ones who were healthy enough to make it", he added.

Climate change factor

Southern Madagascar is experiencing its worst drought in four decades with more than 1.14 million people food insecure, the top UN official said in a statement, from a nutrition centre in the region.

Of those, an estimated 14,000 people are already in catastrophic conditions, known as IPC Phase 5, which will double by October.

"There have been back-to-back droughts in Madagascar which have pushed communities right to the very edge of starvation", he explained.

Drawing attention to suffering families and people dying from severe hunger, he spelled out that "this is not because of war or conflict, this is because of climate change".

While this area of the world has contributed nothing to climate change, they are "paying the highest price", he added.

Scavenging

The gravity of the situation has forced thousands of people to leave their homes to search for food while those remaining barely get by, surviving with measures like foraging for wild food, according to WFP.

"Families have been living on raw red cactus fruits, wild leaves and locusts for months now", said the UN official.

Furthermore, the remote location of many communities, coupled with poor roads, has enabled few aid workers to access the area.

"We can't turn our backs on the people living here while the drought threatens thousands of innocent lives", he underscored.

Most vulnerable

WFP said that the Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) level in children under-five in Madagascar has almost doubled over the last four months, to an alarming 16.5 per cent.

And the district of Ambovombe is among the worst affected, where GAM rates of 27 per cent indicate a life-threatening scenario for many children.

"This is enough to bring even the most hardened humanitarian to tears", said Mr. Beasley.

Holding back the tide

Since late last year, WFP has been working closely with the Malagasy Government and other partners to address severe hunger.

However, as the crisis deepens, those efforts must be intensified.

Last week the WFP chief met with the Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and senior officials, to identify immediate and long-term solutions to this crisis.

To help stop a preventable tragedy from unfolding before our eyes, WFP said, the agency needs $78.6 million dollars to provide lifesaving food for the next lean season.

"Now is the time to stand up, act and keep supporting the Malagasy Government to hold back the tide of climate change and save lives", urged Mr. Beasley.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X