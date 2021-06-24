South Africa: Bullets On the Ballot - With Focus On Guns and Local Service Delivery, the DA Faces an Existential Test in the Coming Local Elections

analysis

While this year's municipal elections may mark an inflection point in our politics, it is becoming clear that they will be absolutely vital for the Democratic Alliance -- a make or break moment for its relatively new leadership, and possibly for the party itself. Strangely, for the moment there is no evidence that it is able to capture the national narrative despite the obvious examples of poor governance in ANC councils around the country.

The Democratic Alliance's inability to capture the imagination of South Africans indicates that the party may find it hard going during the upcoming local elections which could, in fact, provide more evidence that the DA is losing its way.

In some ways the major defining factor could be whether the DA fights these elections on issues of service delivery or tries to use identity issues to win votes. At the same time it may be struggling with its own internal stresses around identity issues as it claims to want to represent all groups in the country.

Going into this poll, the stakes could not be higher for the DA's new leader, John Steenhuisen. Mmusi Maimane lost his position at least partly because of the party's vote...