South Africa: Police Minister to Visit Cape Town Following Mass Shooting in Gugulethu

press release

Western Cape — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele will on Thursday 24 June 2021, receive a briefing from the Provincial SAPS management of the Western Cape, following the killing of eight people in Gugulethu.

Five people were shot dead by unknown suspects who later fled the scene in a vehicle, three more people who were shot and rushed to hospital succumbed to their injuries. The shooting incident also resulted in the injury of one other person. Reports indicate the victims were attending a traditional ceremony in the NY 79 area of Gugulethu.

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for the killers, mobilising all resources in search of the gunmen, as per the 72 hour activation plan.

Following the briefing, Minister Cele and the Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile will also visit the scene of the brutal attack.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event.

Date: 24 June 2021

Time: 11:00

Venue: NY 79 No 35 Gugulethu