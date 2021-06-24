Gambia: GDC Expels Two National Assembly Members From the Party

23 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba AF Touray

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has expelled two of its National Assembly Members from the party.

The expelled members are Kebba Jallow, the Member for Jarra Central and Salifu Jawo, the Member for Jokadu.

Reading the development at the National Assembly yesterday, the majority leader Kebba K. Barrow, on Tuesday 22nd June 2021, informed Members that the Office of the Clerk received a communication dated 31st March 2021, from the central executive of the Gambia Democratic Congress; that the GDC has notified them of the removal of two members from their party, as mentioned above; that henceforth, the expelled members ceased to be members of the Gambia Democratic Party.

"Accordingly, the table officer will facilitate their seating arrangements and other related matters," he concludes.

