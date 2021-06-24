Gambia: Touma Njie's Case Against PPP, 2 Others Fail to Proceed

23 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The political case involving Fatoumata Njai alias Touma who sued the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Kebba Jallow and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), failed to proceed yesterday Tuesday 22nd June 2021.

Touma, a former aspirant for the leadership of the PPP, was expelled from the party by the current leadership after her confrontation with them during and after their party congress, which voted Kebba Jallow as party leader.

Touma who is a legislator for Banjul South, brought the suit seeking Court order that will set aside her expulsion from the PPP. The case was called on Tuesday 22nd June 2021 before Justice A.T. Osei of the High Court Annex in Kanifing, in chambers. This is the second time that the case is called in chambers, in the absence of the media. Journalists were there to cover the case, but were not accorded the chance to witness proceedings.

After the sitting in the chambers, our reporter spoke to the IEC representative Sulayman Joof, who also doubles as the Director of Admin at the Commission.

According to Joof, Lawyer Lamin S. Camara appeared for Touma Njie who was absent whereas Lawyer Kebba Sanyang, appeared for the IEC; that there were no representatives from the PPP and Kebba Jallow, because they were not served with the process by the server. He said Lawyer Sanyang also informed the Court that he will reply to Touma's motion.

As a reminder to the readership, Fatoumata Njai alias Touma was duly elected winner as member of the Banjul South Constituency during the 2017 National Assembly elections under the PPP ticket.

Foroyaa cannot state the content of the motion since we did not get a copy yet. We will keep the readership informed about developments on this story, once we get a copy.

The case has since been adjourned to 1st July 2021, at 11 am for hearing.

