Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Domestic Issues

23 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday 23/6/2021 under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues.

The cabinet is to discuss a number of issues related to services offered to citizens and national projects being carried out in the governorates, as well as efforts to fight Covid-19 including the precautionary measures to face the pandemic.

It will discuss a number of bills and important ministerial decisions aiming at maintaining the economic and social stability and means to encourage investment.

It will follow up President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on implementing the social insurance umbrella and the files of education, health and services in addition to providing the needs of the citizens especially with the approach of Eidul Adha.

