Egypt: Tourist Influx to Egypt Improved Since Jan - Tourism Min

23 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Tourism Minister Khaled el Anani asserted the performance of the Egyptian tourism has gradually improved since the resumption of foreign tourism.

Anani said that the number of tourists increased since the start of 2021, adding that there are 525,000 tourists who visited Egypt in April.

This came during Anani's participation in a round-table meeting organized by NUMOV German Near and Middle East Association on Egypt in the presence of Egyptian Ambassador to Germany Khaled Galal and 50 representatives of the federations of tourism chambers and major travelling companies.

Most of the participants attended virtually via video conference.

Anani reviewed the prominent efforts of the Egyptian state against coronavirus to guarantee the safety and health of all the employees in the tourism sector, citizens and tourists.

All the workers in the sector of tourism in the Red Sea and South Sinai were vaccinated and the workers in the rest of the governorates including Luxor, Aswan, Cairo and Alexandria will be vaccinated.

Anani also reviewed the steps taken by the state against COVID 19 and the safety regulations in the tourism facilities, hotels, resorts, museums and archaeological sites all over Egypt.

During the round-table, the participants lauded the health regulations applied in the Egyptian resorts.

