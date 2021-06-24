Gambia: IEC Registers Over Half Million Voters

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has issued a press release stating that it has registered five hundred and fifty-six thousand and seven hundred and sixty-six (556, 766) voters within three weeks, since the commencement of the general voter registration exercise; that the number of women registered since 29th of May 2021, is 317,993 while that of men stands at 238,773 which figure shows the number of registered women exceeds their male counterparts by 79, 220.

According to the Chairperson of the Commission, their target is to register one million Gambian voters before the end of the registration period; that registered and qualified Gambians will vote and/or be voted in the forthcoming 2021 presidential elections, the 2022 National Assembly elections and the 2023 Local Government elections.

The Commission urged qualified all Gambians to apply for and get their cards at their various places of residence or birth rather than going to a registration centre other than where they live or were born.