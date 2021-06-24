Gambian Tailor Launches Humanitarian Project

23 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Momodou Salieu Jallow, a Gambian tailor by profession, on Saturday launched a humanitarian project he called "Assist Askan-B". The project aims to provide assistance to poor and needy families, especially during these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing dresses during the religious feast days of both Muslims and Christian, and to provide facemasks to the needy.

A day before the end of last Ramadan the project provided Eid clothes to needy families, on a humanitarian basis.

"A day before the end of last Ramadan, we were able to provide fifty readymade designer clothes to underprivileged Gambian families," Jallow, the project founder said during the launching and fundraising show held at the Semega Janneh hall; that they also provided over 10,000 face masks to needy families, security agencies, Government workers and members of the National Assembly, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

The event which was attended by the Minister for Women's Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, said their mandate is in line with the humanitarian project because it covers the welfare of women, children, persons living with disabilities and vulnerable people.

Fatou Sanyang Kinteh was accompanied by a group of women, tailors, Gambian artists, models, comedians and youth. She said the project has supported different institutions by providing them with free facemasks, and she is also aware of their contribution by giving out sewn designer clothes to less privileged families, during the observance of the Koriteh feast.

"This is a very good initiative and it complements Government's efforts for national development. So, they really need our support to be able to achieve our collective goals and objectives," she said; that whatever amount raised at the fundraising event will go to the less fortunate and needy families.

Minister Kinteh advised Gambian youth to emulate Mr. Jallow and contribute to national development by saying that they can make it in their country.

"I encourage the youth to stay in The Gambia and be more innovative ny venturing into skillful practices," she said.

Safiatou Willian, a Gambian model said she buys the idea of helping the poor families. Willian said Gambians need each other especially at this difficult moment of the Covid-19 pandemic. She called on everyone to support Jallow's project in order to support the poor and needy.

