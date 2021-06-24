West Africa: ECOWAS Authority Urges WAHO to Intensify Efforts in Producing Anti-Covid Vaccines

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has encouraged the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO) to intensify its efforts regarding the mobilisation of partnership for the production of Anti-COVID Vaccines in the region.

The Authority has also noted the need to introduce biometric passport in the Region.

These recommendations were made during the fifty-ninth ordinary session of the Authority held on 19 June 2021 in Accra, Ghana under the chairmanship of H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Chair of the Authority.

A communique from ECOWAS indicated that the Authority took note of the Covid-19 situation in the region which reveals a stabilization of the situation resulting from efforts deployed by Member States and WAHO.

"It took note of the vaccination in all Member Countries with vaccines provided by COVAX initiative and salute the recent decision of the G7 to provide additional vaccine to developing countries.

"The Authority charges the President of The Commission to work with the Member States and WAHO on the modalities to accelerate the re-opening of land borders in a safe manner during the pandemic in line with the agreed ECOWAS Harmonised Guidelines for Free Movement of People and Goods during pandemics," the communique indicated.

Meanwhile, it stated that at the opening ceremony, a welcome statement was delivered by H.E. JeanClaude Kassi Brou, President of ECOWAS Commission; and thereafter, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government delivered the opening address.

"Goodwill messages were also delivered by H.E. Louise MUSHIKIWABO, Secretary General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, by "H.E. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and by H.E. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

"Also, the Heads of State and Government took note of the 2021 Interim Report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, as well as the Reports of the 46th Ordinary Meeting of ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council and the 86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

"They commended the quality of the reports and the relevant recommendations contained therein," it stated.