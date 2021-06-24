Eritrea: Nationwide Anti-Polio Vaccination Program

Asmara, 23 June 2021- The Ministry of Health has launched today, 23 June nationwide anti-polio program in all sub-zones of the country.

Indicating that the objective of the program is to contain the spread of the cross-border polio virus epidemic that has been detected in some parts of the country, Mr. Tedros Yihdego, head of the National Vaccination Program at the Ministry of Health, said that the vaccination is being provided through injection.

Mr. Tedros went on to say that 656 vaccination units, as well as 1968 health professionals, have been mobilized to successfully conduct the program.

Pointing out that children born after February 2016 are eligible to take the vaccination and children aged from 6 months to 5 years will be provided with Vitamin 'A', Mr. Tedos called on parents to take their children to vaccination centers.

Mr. Tedros also said that prior to the prevalence of the cross-border poliovirus epidemic; polio disease has been on the verge of eradication as a result of the regular annual vaccination programs conducted.

It is to be noted that 13 types of vaccinations against various diseases are being regularly provided to children across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health the vaccination program will construe until June 27.