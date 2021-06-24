Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

23 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Ninety-Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, Anseba and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, thirty-seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Twenty-Six patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (17), Adi-Keih (6), Senafe (1), Adi-Quala (1), and Hadida (1); Southern Region. Sixteen patients are from Keren Quarantine Center, Anseba Region. Sixteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali-Gidir (10), Akordet (4), Omhajer (1) and in Adibara (1); Gasha Barka Region.

On the other hand, 62 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (28), Southern (27) and Southern Red Sea (7) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5078 while the number of deaths stands at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,603.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 June 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X