Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Ninety-Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, Anseba and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, thirty-seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Twenty-Six patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (17), Adi-Keih (6), Senafe (1), Adi-Quala (1), and Hadida (1); Southern Region. Sixteen patients are from Keren Quarantine Center, Anseba Region. Sixteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali-Gidir (10), Akordet (4), Omhajer (1) and in Adibara (1); Gasha Barka Region.

On the other hand, 62 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (28), Southern (27) and Southern Red Sea (7) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5078 while the number of deaths stands at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,603.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 June 2021