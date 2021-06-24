Eritrea: Financial Support to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 23 June 2021 - Nationals inside the country and abroad contributed financial support to augment Martyrs Trust Fund in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

According to report, nationals residing in Aweil, South Sudan contributed 4 thousand 190 USD, nationals residing in Harrisburg-Pennsylvania, the USA, also contributed 2 thousand 239 USD; nationals in Luanda, Angola, 3 thousand 862 USD and nationals residing in Abu-Dhabi, UAE, contributed 10 thousand 540 DHS with the view to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In related news, nationals residing in Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium; as well as in various cities of Italy, Canada and the US commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal renewing their pledge to live up to the expectations of the martyrs.

Similarly, the Association of Taxi Owners in the Central region contributed 1.4m Nakfa to families of martyrs.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Mengis Gilamicael, chairperson of the association, stating that supporting the families of the martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen said that the association has contributed 1.4 million Nakfa from 2015-2021 to that effect.