Eritrea: Financial Support to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

23 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 23 June 2021 - Nationals inside the country and abroad contributed financial support to augment Martyrs Trust Fund in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

According to report, nationals residing in Aweil, South Sudan contributed 4 thousand 190 USD, nationals residing in Harrisburg-Pennsylvania, the USA, also contributed 2 thousand 239 USD; nationals in Luanda, Angola, 3 thousand 862 USD and nationals residing in Abu-Dhabi, UAE, contributed 10 thousand 540 DHS with the view to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In related news, nationals residing in Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium; as well as in various cities of Italy, Canada and the US commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal renewing their pledge to live up to the expectations of the martyrs.

Similarly, the Association of Taxi Owners in the Central region contributed 1.4m Nakfa to families of martyrs.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Mengis Gilamicael, chairperson of the association, stating that supporting the families of the martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen said that the association has contributed 1.4 million Nakfa from 2015-2021 to that effect.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X