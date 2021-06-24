Gambia: Wallidan Dash Elite Utd 1st Division League Title Aspirations

Wallidan on Monday dashed Elite United's 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title aspirations.

Wallidan defeated Elite United 2-1 in their week twenty-three outing played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Elite United were contending for the country's top flight league title prior to their clash with Wallidan, who are brawling to avoid demotion to the second tier.

The Banjul boys were enthusiastic to clutch the vital three points to fancy their dreams of clinching their first-ever but slipped to Wallidan.

Wallidan scored two goals in the match to snatch a hard-fought win over Elite United to climb to fifth-place on the league table with 28 points after twenty-three league outings.

Elite United netted one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The defeat dashed Elite United's division one league title ambitions with 32 points in twenty-three league matches.