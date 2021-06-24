Gambia: GWA Fines Leket, France and Others Wrestlers

23 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) in accordance with Article 8(and d) and 24 of their constitution has fined some wrestlers together with their clubs for violating the rules of the game during their bouts organised by Jam Production on Sunday 13 June 2021, held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

France and Club Banjul Saku Ham Ham are fined with the sum of D9,600 for entering through the gate with 12 extra people; D3000 for having three extra people in the ring and D2000 for lighting fire - totaling D14,600.

According to the association, France is strongly warned of his future conducts as he attempted to attack the referee at the end of his bouts. However, the security and members of his Club intervened on time to prevent him from making another huge mistake.

"As an experienced wrestler, you are always expected to uphold the principle of fair play and respect rules and regulations of the game."

Leket and Club Barra are fined to pay D11, 200 for entering with extra 14 people and D2000 for lighting fire - making it D13, 200 in total.

Garga and Barra Njie are suspended indefinitely from entering any wrestling ground under the supervision of the GWA.

The association noted that Garga was uncontrollable, holding a big sharp horn after attacking and beating people and threatening to stab them.

The GWA mentioned that Barra Njie was also very violent as he hit one of their (GWA) members, noting that he too was warned several times earlier.

In a similar development, The Gambia Wrestling Association in accordance with article 8, 23 and 24 of their constitution, also fined Jam Promotion and other wrestlers.

Jam Promotion is fined to pay D2000 for lighting fire at the Stadium and for disgracing some important guests at the VIP gate by one of his (Jam Promotion) staff.

Bala Niamina is also fined in the sum of D2, 500 for pouring charms on his opponent.

Boga of Serrekunda Gum Sa Rew is fined in the sum of D800 for entering the stadium gate with an extra individual.

Boy Nyang of Club Serrekunda Mbolo is fined in the sum of D1,600 for entering the stadium with two extra people.

Euma Saine of Club Ndongo Ceesay is fined in the sum of D500 for wrong placement of 'chumukai'.

Baba Buwasor of Club Bundung Kai Bakh is fined in the sum of D1000 for lighting fire.

Etoil of Club Nema Saku Ham Ham is fined in the sum of D1000 for roaming with someone and CFA of Club Tallinding Japoo is also fined in the sum of D1000 for similar offense (for roaming with one extra person).

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X