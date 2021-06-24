Gambia: Steve Biko Eye 1st Tier Return

Steve Biko are eyeing for a return to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season after winning their last four league outings.

The Bakau giant killers were demoted to the country's second tier following their dismal performance in the first division league.

Steve Biko will scuffle to win their remaining seven league fixtures to return to the country's top flight league next season.

Meanwhile, the Bakau giant killers are sitting fifth-place on the second division league table with 36 points after twenty-three league matches.