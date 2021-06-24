Gambia: Steve Biko Eye 1st Tier Return

23 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Steve Biko are eyeing for a return to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season after winning their last four league outings.

The Bakau giant killers were demoted to the country's second tier following their dismal performance in the first division league.

Steve Biko will scuffle to win their remaining seven league fixtures to return to the country's top flight league next season.

Meanwhile, the Bakau giant killers are sitting fifth-place on the second division league table with 36 points after twenty-three league matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X