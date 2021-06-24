Gambia: GPF Maintain Triumphant Run in GFF Women's League

Gambia Police Force on Sunday maintain their unbeaten run in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Division One League after defeating Abuko United 2-1 in their week-seven fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

The Law Enforcement Officers now collected 21 points to open a 6-points lead to nearest challenger Red Scorpion after seven games.

Gambia Police Force utility player Mbassey Darboe scored both goals for her side in the 5th and 20th minutes, while Abuko United's Abie Colley scored the only consolation goal for her side in the 60th minute. Coach Mariama Bom Sowe's girls are the only team that haven't tasted a defeat so far this season in the women's league after winning all their seven games played in the first round.

Abuko United sit third on the table standing with 10 points with a game-in-hand.

Elsewhere, Coach Chorro Mbenga's Red Scorpion registered their fifth win of the season after humiliating City Girls 4-1 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Mini Stadium on Friday.

The Jeshwang-based side, Red Scorpion still maintain 2nd place in the table with 15 points with a game-in-hand, while City Girls occupy 6th position with 3 points after seven games.

Meanwhile, Red Scorpions only lost once (3-1) to the current league leaders The Gambia Police Force.

The final tie on Sunday saw Immigration and Gambia Armed Forces played a 2-2 draw at the Late Ousman Saho Mini Stadium in Yumdum.

The draw earned Immigration fourth-position with 9 points, a point above Gambia Armed Forces, who collected 8 points on 5th position with both a game-in-hand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two struggling sides in the league, Brikama United and Kinteh's FC both played in 2-2 draw in their week-seven fixture.

This result has continued both side struggles in the league as Kinteh's FC occupy second from bottom (7th) position with 3 points, a point above Brikama United who are rock bottom (8th) position with 2 points after seven games.

Meanwhile, Future Bi FC maintained their lead in the second division league after humiliating Harts 7-0 in their week-8 fixtures played at the Soma mini-stadium.

The Foni-based side, Future Bi now collected 19 points, while Harts continue languishing at bottom-place (9th) position with zero points after seven games.

Koita FC beat Lower Nuimi 2-0 in a game played at the Soma Mini Stadium.

The triumph moved them to 4th position on the league table with 12 points, levelling with Jeshwang United, while Lower Nuimi sit 8th position with 6 point.

Jeshwang United defeated Raptim FC 3-1 in an encounter at the Kitty Mini Stadium.

The victory moved Jeshwang United to 5th position with 12 points, while Raptim dropped to 3rd position with 13 points.

The final fixture has seen Berewuleng also beaten Prisons FC 2-1 in a game played at the Kitty Mini-stadium.

The result now moved the Brikama-based team, Berewuleng to 2nd position with 16 points, while Prison FC is occupying 7th position with 7 points after seven matches.