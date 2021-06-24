Cameroon: Youth Football - Semences Olympiques Partners With Brazilians

A protocol agreement between the two partners was signed in Yaounde on Saturday June 19, 2021.

It was an exceptional day at the headquarters of Semences Olympique Football Training Centre in Yaounde on Saturday June 19, 2021. The event was the signing of a protocol agreement between Semences Olympiques Football Training Centre and a Brazilian non-governmental organisation, CUFA-Cameroon. Shortly after the brief signing ceremony, both parties moved to the training grounds of Semences Olympiques precisely at the COIMA Stadium where they watched training sessions by Brazilian instructors and a test match of the trainees of the football training centre. Last Saturday's event marked the launch of activities of CUFA in Cameroon.

Speaking to journalists, Celso Athayde, founder of CUFA said the organisation is in Cameroon to promote the same dream for the world. "We have the bid to see our kids smiling. We are here to promote that sports and education can change the world," he said. Paolo Pan, CEO CUFA said the organisation is launching the CUFA project that will include citizenship and social inclusion with the kids. "And of course sports is the best tool to promote citizenship and social inclusion together with education," he said. He explained that signing with Semences Olympiques is the beginning of a programme to promote the exchange of knowledge, the approximation of relationship between Brazil and Cameroon. He said he is sure that the partnership programme will be further strengthened in the next few years.

The President of Semences Olympiques, Pascal Atangana, said the CUFA project will enable the children get quality training. It is not only football it is the society in general. He said the convention is about taking care of youths. He said the Semences Olympiques Football Training Centre has 14 children who passed the Baccalauréat examination and four who are preparing for the Probatoire examination. "That is the reason why CUFA has come to us and I am very proud to have signed this convention," he said. CUFA is a non-governmental organisation and it is recognised internationally. CUFA is in 70 countries in the world. Cameroon is the first African country to receive the organisation.