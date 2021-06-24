Cameroon: Health System Performance - Experts Evaluate Quality, Quantity

The project monitoring technical committee met yesterday, June 22, 2021 in Yaounde.

Actors in the Health System Performance Reinforcement Project have met to evaluate the evolution of the project destined to improving the quality of care, efficiency in the use of resources; and equity in access to health care nationwide. Chairing the annual session yesterday, June 22, 2021 was the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, Professor Louis Richard Ndjock, in the presence of technical and financial partners such as the World Bank.

The Coordinator of the Health System Performance Reinforcement Project, Firmin Bevang said the session will examine more specifically the 2020 Annual Performance Report of the Project, the state of implementation of the recommendations of the previous sessions and the level of execution of the 2021 action plan. He said the committee members are out to know what is working and that which is not working, examine and validate the report of the 2020 work plan and also sort out modalities for the payment of subsidies to health facilities, especially as actors carry out projects before payment. He added that due to multiple contingencies, from 2018 to mid 2020, the project experienced delays in the payment of subsidies, which somehow slowed down the proper functioning of health structures. After several large-scale actions undertaken by the project's governing bodies (Ministry of Public Health and the World Bank), the second half of 2020 saw the effective implementation of the project's debt repayment plan, which at the moment amounts to FCFA 10 billion. The Coordinator explained that the project has already carried out the payment of subsidies to health facilities amounting to FCFA 8 billion which is approximately 80 per cent of the debt.

Since the project started in 2016, statistics show that the quality of health care provided in various hospitals nationwide improved from 40 to 79.1 per cent, while that provided in Integrated Health Centres increased from 40 to 70.7 per cent. Given the considerable impact of the Performance-Based Financing (PBF) on the health system, health experts say PBF appears to be an opportunity to accelerate the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda in the country. Not only does PBF allow for rapid improvement of the quality of care in health facilities, but also, their payments coupled with its verification mechanisms of services in health facilities and in the community before payment, are assets on which the government will be able to rely to build the payment mechanism of providers within the framework of the UHC.