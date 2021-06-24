Cameroon: Health System Performance - Experts Evaluate Quality, Quantity

23 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The project monitoring technical committee met yesterday, June 22, 2021 in Yaounde.

Actors in the Health System Performance Reinforcement Project have met to evaluate the evolution of the project destined to improving the quality of care, efficiency in the use of resources; and equity in access to health care nationwide. Chairing the annual session yesterday, June 22, 2021 was the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, Professor Louis Richard Ndjock, in the presence of technical and financial partners such as the World Bank.

The Coordinator of the Health System Performance Reinforcement Project, Firmin Bevang said the session will examine more specifically the 2020 Annual Performance Report of the Project, the state of implementation of the recommendations of the previous sessions and the level of execution of the 2021 action plan. He said the committee members are out to know what is working and that which is not working, examine and validate the report of the 2020 work plan and also sort out modalities for the payment of subsidies to health facilities, especially as actors carry out projects before payment. He added that due to multiple contingencies, from 2018 to mid 2020, the project experienced delays in the payment of subsidies, which somehow slowed down the proper functioning of health structures. After several large-scale actions undertaken by the project's governing bodies (Ministry of Public Health and the World Bank), the second half of 2020 saw the effective implementation of the project's debt repayment plan, which at the moment amounts to FCFA 10 billion. The Coordinator explained that the project has already carried out the payment of subsidies to health facilities amounting to FCFA 8 billion which is approximately 80 per cent of the debt.

Since the project started in 2016, statistics show that the quality of health care provided in various hospitals nationwide improved from 40 to 79.1 per cent, while that provided in Integrated Health Centres increased from 40 to 70.7 per cent. Given the considerable impact of the Performance-Based Financing (PBF) on the health system, health experts say PBF appears to be an opportunity to accelerate the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda in the country. Not only does PBF allow for rapid improvement of the quality of care in health facilities, but also, their payments coupled with its verification mechanisms of services in health facilities and in the community before payment, are assets on which the government will be able to rely to build the payment mechanism of providers within the framework of the UHC.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X