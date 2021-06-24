Cameroon: Parliamentary Relations - Cameroon, Israel Seek Greater Cooperation

The Cameroon-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group at the National Assembly held talks with the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon on June 16, 2021.

Giving fresh impetus to parliamentary cooperation between the Republic of Cameroon and Israel was discussed during a visit of some Members of Parliament to the Ambassador of the Hebrew nation, Isi Yanouka on June 16, 2021. The four-man delegation of the Cameroon-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group at the National Assembly was led by Hon. Peter Njume, Vice President of the said Group. During the exchanges, the Israeli Ambassador said he will do his utmost best to springboard perennial ties between the legislative bodies of the two States. According to him, parliamentary cooperation between the National Assembly of Cameroon and the Knesset (Parliament of Israel) will soon be placed on high pedestal. Ambassador Isi Yanouka expressed gratitude to the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya and citizens for always standing by Israel. Cameroon, he said appreciatively, is a good friend of Israel. The Israeli diplomat noted parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries will be strengthened especially as Israel is experiencing political change following the election of a new President and a new coalition government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.

While congratulating Ambassador Isi Yanouka for his appointment as head of diplomatic mission to Cameroon and the election of new leaders at the helm of the State of Israel, Hon. Peter Njume said he is looking forward to working closely with their Knesset counterparts for the mutual benefit of Cameroon and Israel. The Member of Parliament further expressed his wish for the newly-elected leaders to work at bringing about peace in affected areas of the country.

Both parties exchanged views on how the two parliaments can share ideas on sustainable peace in their respective countries. Besides parliamentary cooperation, Cameroon and Israel collaborate in several spheres such as security, education, agriculture, health, energy and infrastructure.