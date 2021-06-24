Cameroon: AWA FC - Warriors Hungry for the Trophy

The Yaounde-based club is currently leading the Guinness Super League race with 43 points, two points ahead of favourites, Louves Minproff.

Awa FC is one of the susceptible teams to carry the trophy of the Guinness Super League this season looking at its performance so far. The Awa girls, fondly called "Les Guerriers" are topping the charts of this competition with 43 points, two points ahead of favourites, Louves Minproff. They climbed to the first position after beating Renaissance of Figuil 3-0 on June 22, 2021. Their recent encounter against defending champions, Louves Minproff showed that they will stop at nothing to win the trophy given that it slipped off their hands last season. The match played at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium on Saturday May 29, 2021 produced fireworks and ended on a 0-0 tie.

It should be recalled that Awa emerged top in the away leg. It will therefore depend on the technical knowhow of team coach Hassan Balla and the determination of his girls to continue the winning trend. Abega Berthe, a player whom Coach Hassan uses both at the defence and at the right wing, known for her efficiency in free kicks will have to do more for her club. She has scored five goals so far through free kicks. Melvis Tantoh at the midfield is as well a player to watch out for given that she has the right foot to give decisive passes. Her right pass choices have often posed serious threats to the opposite side.

Again, Brenda Tabe, the main attacker of the club is gradually waking up after moments of near slumber. She recently scored for her side over the weekend during their return leg game against Asff Diamaré which ended 2-1. She again scored yesterday June 22, 2021 during the game pitting Renaissance of Figuil. Coach Hassan Balla is very confident of Tabe given that she has the magic to change a game at any time.

Georgette Ngobom has equally been a major threat to several teams thanks to her swift and fast nature. Jeanne Kouesso has not failed to keep her club standing so far. Her role in the midfield had been breath-taking. She put up a very beautiful play during the return leg match against Louves Minproff on Saturday May 29, 2021. She stopped decisive moves from star footballer, Charlène Meyong of Louves Minproff which should have led to goals. Worth emphasising is her determination to take her club to victory. With the right players in the right places, Coach Hassan Balla may have no reason to worry, for the trophy is close. As the competition progresses, the Awa warriors keep demonstrating their anxiety to grab the trophy.