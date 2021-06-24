Cameroon: Human Rights - Towards Commission, Parliament Collaboration Framework

An exchange meeting took place on June 22, 2021 between officials of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission and the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly.

The Cameroon Human Rights Commission which is the national human rights institution and Parliament are working on establishing a collaboration framework and permanent consultations with the aim of ensuring the better promotion of human rights in Cameroon and protection of the rights of the population.

The exchange meeting between officials of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission and members of the Committee on Constitutional Laws, Human Rights and Freedoms, Justice, Legislation, Standing Orders and Administration of the National Assembly on June 22, 2021 provided the basis for such collaboration. Members of the Committee used the meeting which is the first of its kind to better understand the Cameroon Human Rights Commission, its missions, specificities, the link with parliament and the need for collaboration.

Speaking during the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission, Professor James Mouangue Kobila said the relations between the Commission and parliament are defined by the Belgrade Principles which call for a framework of collaboration between the national human rights institutions and parliaments. The information exchange meeting served as the occasion to lay the ground work for the collaboration. He called on Parliament to implement the Belgrade Principles which provide that parliaments and national human rights institutions should build up permanent relations.

Professor James Mouangue Kobila appealed that the annual report on the state of human rights in Cameroon which is the mission of the commission should be presented in a plenary sitting of parliament, parliamentarians should support the campaign for the promotion of human rights. He also insisted that the relations between the Cameroon Human Rights Commission and Parliament be consolidated through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

The President of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly, Hon. Zondol Hersesse in his welcome statement said the information exchange meeting which was authorised by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was intended to train members of the Committee on human rights issues. He said human rights touch on all sectors of the society and that there cannot be development without the respect of human rights. Members of parliament, he said, play an important role in the promotion and protection of human rights.