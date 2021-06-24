Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Disturbing Match Programming !

The scheduling of several advanced and delayed matches is raising difficulties in establishing an accurate classification table and quenching the desire to follow the championship.

The match programming of the ongoing division one female football championship dubbed the Guinness Super League has raised concerns in recent times. Fans and journalists have expressed the difficulties in establishing a daily accurate classification table and the snags of following the progress of the competition day-in-day-out due to the numerous advanced and delayed matches scheduled.

On May 29, 2021, an advanced Day-21 match was played between Louves Minproff and Awa FC for a competition which is supposed to end on Day-22. As it stands now, one can barely tell the real stage of the competition which is gradually moving to an end. It is reported that the competition is at its 18th day but a delayed day-13 game like that of Awa and ASFFD was played recently on June 19, 2021. Awa is also expected to play an advanced Day-19 match in Guider against Renaissance Women of Guider on Friday June 25, 2021. Amazone FAP and Vision Sports will as well be playing an advanced day-19 match on Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium. These delayed and advanced matches amongst others are on the sidelines of some games which are yet to be programmed.

However, some stakeholders have explained that the jumbled programming is done on the request of club presidents who on many occasions would love to cut expenditure. It is explained that a club would love to play a majority of its matches where they find themselves before moving to the next town. Again, stakeholders have been kind enough to publish updates of the competition on the official Facebook page of the competition (Guinness Super League). But at the time of this report, no recent classification table had been published, reason why the need for a general classification table remains pressing.