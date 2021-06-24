Liberia: Monrovia City Corporation Steps up Efforts to Combat Covid-19, Offers City Hall As Testing Center

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has offered the Monrovia City Hall to be used as COVID-19 testing and vaccination center amid the resurgence of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

"With the new COVID variant hitting our country, it leads us all to a renewed vigor in stepping up as we did last time when our country was severely hit by the deadly virus," City Major Jefferson Koijee said on Wednesday.

"As a City Government, we have instructed, with the significant drop in the workforce at public facilities, that the Monrovia City Hall be used as testing and vaccination center with immediate effect," he added.

The decision follows reports of health facilities in the country being overcrowded with several confirmed cases, limited equipment, and the need to strategize means in addressing constraints faced by the health sector.

But the MCC said the move will not only reduce the stress on other facilities but will also provide the avenue to strengthen the health sector to amicably containd the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With our international partners, Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs, this collaboration will enhance further strengthening of our health sector in containing this pandemic and easing the already stressed health facilities," the Mayor said.

At the same time, Mayor Koijee said while its facilities will be used to step up testing of suspected cases, it has carried a significant drop in its workforce, as was mandated by the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah.

Dr. Jallah in her recent position to citizens on the state of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Liberia called on all public offices to do a 50 percent reduction of staffs, as a means of avoiding overcrowding.

The MCC further called on all citizens and residents within Monrovia and parts beyond, to take the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic seriously by following all the preventive measures to include, including wearing masks at all times and taking the vaccine.

The Mayor stated, "Keep yourself safe and those that come in contact with you daily be it at your businesses, schools, homes, or wherever."

The City Government it is expected to subsequently embark on other vigorous means to ensure that wearing a mask is mandatory at all times and all places.