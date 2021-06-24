South Africa: All Systems Go for ABC Motsepe National Play Offs

BCM Stars FC (EC), Mangaung Unite (FS), Leruma United (Gauteng), Umvoti FC (KZN), The Dolphins (Limpopo), FC Sivutsa NPC (Mpumalanga), Hungry Lions FC (NC), Platinum City Rovers (NW), Glendene United FC (WC) have all been confirmed as this year's participants.

Last year Bizana Pondo Chiefs, a rural team from the Eastern Cape made history when they sealed one of the two positions into the National First Division (NFD).

The draw for this year's tournament was conducted at SAFA House on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 and all participating teams were represented at the event.

ABC Motsepe draw: