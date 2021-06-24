South Africa: All Systems Go for ABC Motsepe National Play Offs

23 June 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

BCM Stars FC (EC), Mangaung Unite (FS), Leruma United (Gauteng), Umvoti FC (KZN), The Dolphins (Limpopo), FC Sivutsa NPC (Mpumalanga), Hungry Lions FC (NC), Platinum City Rovers (NW), Glendene United FC (WC) have all been confirmed as this year's participants.

Last year Bizana Pondo Chiefs, a rural team from the Eastern Cape made history when they sealed one of the two positions into the National First Division (NFD).

The draw for this year's tournament was conducted at SAFA House on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 and all participating teams were represented at the event.

ABC Motsepe draw:

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X