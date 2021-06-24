Nigeria: Jigawa Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Husband

24 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Police say Hadiza Musa, 25, attacked her 50-year old husband with a wooden pestle.

The police in Jigawa State have arrested a housewife for allegedly killing her husband in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

The acting police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, on Wednesday, said Hadiza Musa, 25, a resident of Maradawa village in Kazaure council area, "attacked the deceased with a wooden pestle."

The police said the suspect was arrested on June 17 following a complaint by Usman Mai-rago, 70, a resident of Karaftayi village in the same council area.

The police spokesperson also identified the deceased as Isah Muhammad, 50, adding that he died while on admission in Kazaure General Hospital.

Following the complaint, the suspect was taken into custody for investigation, the police spokesperson added.

Post mortem examination was conducted on the decesed while the case has been transferred to the state's command's Criminal Investigation Department to investigate for upward prosecution, the acting spokesperson also said.

