Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Lagos Tops Infection Chart As Nigeria Records 44 New Cases

24 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nobody died from the disease on Wednesday as the country's total fatality toll still stands at 2,118.

Lagos has once again topped the daily coronavirus infection chart with 32 out of the 44 new cases recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday.

This is according to a post on the official Facebook page of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/467836-covid-19-infections-reach-167078-in-nigeria-ncdc.html">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>.

The update revealed that the 44 new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 167,375.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the latest figures from the NCDC revealed that apart from Lagos, two other states and the <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Capital_Territory,_Nigeria">Federal Capital Territory (FCT)</a> contributed to the total tally on Wednesday.

Rivers reported eight new cases while the FCT and Plateau State recorded two cases each.

Of the over 167,000 of total infections in the country, 163,917 have been discharged with about 1,599 cases still active.

The disease centre noted that Nigeria has tested a total of 2,266,591 samples from its roughly 200 million people.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

