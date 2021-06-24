Nigeria: Ecobank Nigeria Promotes 26 Percent of Staff, Recruits New Employees

24 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Idowu

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the promotion of 682 staff, representing 26 per cent of its core staff as it recruited the first batch of 60 new entry level trainees into its workforce despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business performance globally.

This according to a statement signed by the managing director, Patrick Akinwuntan is targeted at recognising and rewarding employees for their efforts and commitment, stressing that it was also in alignment with the unrelenting desire of the bank to grow its people.

The managing director explained that the exercise is part of steps taken by the bank to realign its work force for better efficiency in line with best practice, adding that its workers remain its greatest asset to maintain high service quality standards, constantly improve on customer satisfaction and enhance the Ecobank brand experience.

"It is commendable that the board and management of Ecobank Nigeria exceptionally approved the promotion exercise at this time. As we progress on the journey to becoming the bank of choice in Nigeria, the empowerment and growth of our people remain a critical cornerstone for achieving the desired market leadership, the Ecobank brand promise, and a respectable return to our shareholders.

"We are re-building our bank and our people continue to be the most valuable contributors to our present and future success. While these individuals have been recognised at this time, it by no means belittles the contributions of other colleagues who have also done well. The promotion is a continuous exercise and all hard working employees will eventually be promoted" Akinwuntan said.

Advising members of staff, he said "let us continue to grow the bank and delight our customers to enable us achieve our desired target of becoming the preferred bank in Nigeria and contribute positively to the growth of the Ecobank Group and Africa. As a bank, we remain committed to prioritising the development and career growth of our people and ensuring commensurate recognition continues to apply to all other deserving staff".

The promoted staff were selected through Ecobank group's standardised performance management system; an in-house developed performance management system which uses both financial and non-financial metrics to appraise staff.

Also Ecobank has announced the recruitment of the first batch of 60 new entry level trainees into its workforce as part of its growth agenda. The new employees will be absorbed into the firm's training programme at the bank's state-of-the-art academy in Lagos.

