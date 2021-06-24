Nigeria: After 4 Years, Teenager Abducted From Niger, Found in Delta

Delta State Police Command has arrested two women over child trafficking and kidnapping and rescued three children.

The two suspects, Mrs Gloria Ugbebor, 39, and Mrs. Vera Olunwa, 62, were arrested while two other children - Nuhu Yohanna, 12, and Abednego Joshua, 11 - who were in custody of Ugbebor were also rescued.

The girl among the victims was kidnapped with three other kids by some men with a car while they were playing in their village in Niger State.

The bubble burst when the girl was seen roaming around a church premises in Asaba which attracted some good Samaritans who suspected that all is not well with her.

The victim Jamila Shagari, 16, narrated that she was 12 years old when she was kidnapped and brought to one Mrs Gloria Ugbebor, a resident of No. 15 Kingdom Hall Umunede community, Delta State and her name was changed to Dorcas Peter by the said suspect and taken to Lagos where she was handed over to one Azubuike, who she served as a house help for two years.

After much suffering in Azubuike's house, she said she was returned to Ugbebor in Umunede who later handed her over to one Mrs Vera Olunwa, a resident of Koka junction, Asaba-Ibusa Expressway, Asaba.

According to the Delta State Command acting police public relations officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, the commander, Eagle Net Special Squad detailed operatives to the scene and the child was brought to the station. He said effort is on to locate the biological parents of the said victim while investigation is ongoing with a view to arrest the accomplices.

The commissioner of police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, enjoined residents to give credible and timely information to the police when the need arises.