Nigeria: Mines Minister Tasks Staff On Sector's 2021 Revenue Contribution

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has urged staff of the ministry to improve on their services for the ministry to surpass its 2020 contribution to Nigeria's revenue pool this year.

The minister gave the charge in his brief speech at a ceremony to present awards to deserving staff of batch 2021 retirees of the ministry, and to mark this year's African public service day celebration themed "Developing Technology to Sustain Enhanced Service Delivery in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic Climate" in Abuja.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the latest report released by the Nigerian extractive industry initiative (NEITI) indicating that the sector's performance in terms of contribution to the country's GDP in 2020, which was better than any other year in recent times, urging staff at all levels to improve their services for higher performance in 2021.

He said, "You must improve on what we achieved in 2020, which that report was talking about, to surpass it in 2021. We are about half-way gone, and it means everybody must gird their loin in doing their bid for a better result and every cadre of worker is important in this regard as the little you do would add to the totality of our productivity."

Delivering her speech earlier, the permanent secretary (PS), Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who spoke in the same vein, admonished the staff to remain focused on and committed to efficient delivery of the mandates of the ministry no matter the challenges, adding that there is always reward for hard work.