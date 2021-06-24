Nigeria: Submit to EFCC, ICPC for Clearance, Buhari's Ally Tells APC's Chairmanship Aspirants

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni, has urged aspirants seeking to contest the National chairmanship position of the party to submit themselves to the country's anti-graft agencies for scrutiny to boost the image of the ruling party.

Mumuni, who is a close associate of President Muhamadu Buhari, said the aspirants should seek the clearance of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stating that this is necessary for Nigerians and party members to know their worth and engender confidence of Nigerians in the party.

Mumuni in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Rasheed Abubakar, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY in Ibadan, suggested that all the aspirants should surrender themselves to ICPC and EFCC for scrutiny.

He insisted that at present APC does not need a national chairman of zero substance or one imposed leader under some ancient godfathers like in the past.

He maintained that the party need a patriotic and devoted party member such as Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, as its National Chairman.

He enjoined members and stakeholders of the party to vote the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District as Chairman of the party.

Mumuni described Musa as the best man for the job among the aspirants who have declared their intention to run as National Chairman of the party.

"Without any sentiment, the aspirants should surrender themselves to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for profiling for Nigerians or our dear party, APC to know their substance.

"Our great party, the APC does not need a Chairman of zero substance this time around or an imposed chairman under some ancient godfathers as we did experienced in the previous epochs. Patriotic and devoted party members have declared their intention but the most qualified in my personal opinion is Senator Musa."His belief in due process will further strengthen the party structure and give hope to some aggrieved members who had issues with the party in the past. He is a detribalised Nigerian who can unite the party members across the different geopolitical zones.

"Musa is as a thoroughbred politician cum business oriented fellow that has the credentials to pilot the affairs of the party.

"Musa that I know is a business oriented Nigerian that is conversant with our political terrain. He is a man with identifiable income before political office and highly respected across the length and breadth of the country, with a sound academic background.

"He is a person that can pilot the affairs of the party and aggregate the various interests of the APC while accommodating both the Youths and Elders with substance."