Nigeria: New Varsities - Buhari Revolutionising Education Sector, Says APC

24 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is fulfilling the APC electoral promise to lead an education revolution that would transform the country technologically.

The National Secretary of the APC's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement that was issued yesterday commended Buhari for approving the establishment of five new specialised universities in technology, health and pharmaceutical sciences in the country.

Akpanudoedehe said: "Commendably, President Buhari is fulfilling the APC's electoral promise to lead an education revolution and transform the country technologically as captured in the 2015 APC's manifesto and outlined in the Education for Change Ministerial Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

"The establishment of the universities, each of which also got a take-off grant of N4 billion, is aimed at closing observed manpower gaps in critical scientific and health services fields and technology."

He noted that the establishment of a University of Technology each in Jigawa State (North-West) and Akwa Ibom State (South-South) by Buhari's administration closed a huge gap in terms of providing tertiary institutions, especially in the case of Akwa Ibom State where the people has implored the federal government for many years to establish such institution in the South-South geo-political zone.

Akpanudoedehe noted that it was significant that Buhari has approved the upgrading and equipping of existing Universities of Technology in Yola (North East), Akure (South West), Minna (North central) and Owerri (South East).

He added that the spread in the location of the universities reflected the federal character of Nigeria as every geo-political zone now has a University of Technology.

