Nigeria: Senate Condemns Killings By Security Agents in Enugu, Imo

The Senate yesterday condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, which led to the death of five persons with several other people sustaining injuries last Sunday.

The upper legislative chamber also flayed the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on the "Need to Investigate Fatal Shootings by Security Agents in Enugu and Imo State," moved by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Moving the motion under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule, the ranking Senator noted with sadness the Sunday, June 20, 2021 shooting incident in Enugu in which an Inspector of Police attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, opened fire on the people on sight, shooting five persons dead and injuring several others.

He stated that he is aware that the said policeman has reportedly been arrested by the police and taken into custody;

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment further noted with a deep sense of grief the May 31, 2021 fatal shooting of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, allegedly by personnel of the Nigeria Air Force around the tollgate of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in the presence of his wife, Mrs. Ijeoma Unachukwu, his two-year-old son and four-month- old daughter.

He expressed concern that no arrests have been made by the Air Force or law enforcement agencies regarding the gruesome death of Unachukwu.

Consequently, the upper legislative chamber unanimously resolved to "totally condemn the killings".

It also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Service Chiefs and heads of other armed security agencies to "immediately commence regular assessment of the state of mind of their personnel as well as training them on relations with the civilian populations".

In his remarks, the President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, condemned the shootings and expressed sympathy of the Senate to the victims and their families