Nigeria: Police Parade 15 Suspects for Alleged Robbery, Rape

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday paraded 15 suspects for alleged involvement in armed robbery and rape.

The suspects were paraded at the headquarters of the state Police Command in Akure, the state capital, by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami.

Of the suspects, 12 were arrested for alleged armed robbery while three others were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a lady, who they made drunk before allegedly committing the act.

Salami said all the suspects have confessed to their crimes, which were committed between May and June 2021.

In one of the incidents, Salami said one Oluwajuwon was arrested after robbing Oluwatotimi Tosin of his Bajaj motorcycle at FUTA North Gate on June 6, adding that nine motorcycles were recovered from the suspect.

Salami added that the command also arrested Seyi Adeyemi and Emmanuel Sunday for allegedly robbing and killing one John Ede and dispossessed him of his Bajaj motorcycle.

Shedding more light on the suspected robbers, the police commissioner said Gbenga Kikiowo and Aladeloye Tope were arrested at Okearo Akure as they were planning robbery operation.

He said one Pump Action rifle was recovered from the gang.

Another set of robbery suspects arrested was those who allegedly snatched articulated truck and its content.

In this particular case, the commissioner said eight suspects, who attacked the driver of a truck loaded with 900 bags of Dangote Cement, were arrested.

The cement-laden truck was said to be coming from Ibese factory of the Dangote Cement and heading to Okitipupa before it was attacked at Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

Salami said luck ran out of the eight-man gang after policemen chased and arrested them, adding that the command would make the state inhabitable for criminals.

He called on residents of the state to give police vital information that could assist in tackling crimes in the state.