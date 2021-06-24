Namibia: Tobias Still Hung Up Over 'Running' Stevenson

NEARLY a fortnight after the fact, Nestor Tobias dubbed Shakur Stevenson a runner for avoiding a slugfest against Jeremiah Nakathila during their recent World Boxing Organisation (WBO) interim junior lightweight title fight.

Steven (16-0, 8 KOs) admitted as much when fielding questions in a post-fight analysis. The American cruised to a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas on 12 June, with all three judges overwhelmingly scoring the bout 120-107 in his favour.

Despite delivering a defensive masterclass, Stevenson came in for heavy criticism for failing to stop "a limited" Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs).

Stevenson said Nakathila's power punches made him take evasive action.

"I was being real careful, because he has power. But he was real scary. He was thrown one punch and went into a shell," he said.

"I tried to [get him out of there] a little bit, but I started getting hit with some solid shots," said Stevenson.

"I ain't really like it, but next time I'm going to work on moving my head a little bit more and step it up a little more."

MTC Sunshine Academy trainer and promoter Tobias acknowledged that his fighter was outwitted, but not beaten up. Stevenson was afraid of Nakathila, he said.

"Nakathila caught Stevenson very early on with solid and powerful shots, and that is why he was always on the run, making this a very technical and difficult fight. In addition, fighting a southpaw made the clash of feet inevitable and uncomfortable," Tobias said in statement on Tuesday.

Stevenson's critics perceive his approach to be negative, and questioned whether he would survive an opponent better than Nakathila.

He adopted the same tactics that his storied idol Floyd Mayweather did against Manny Pacquiao in their anti-climactic 'Fight of the Century' six years ago.

"I felt I could've performed a lot better. You had an awkward fighter throwing hard punches, and he knows how to grab and get away. He was a real awkward fighter," said Stevenson, who landed 114 punches to Nakathila's 28.

Tobias said the outcome would have been different had Stevenson gone toe to toe with Nakathila.

"Both boxers were acutely aware not to commit any mistake, and the level of concentration was extremely high," he went on.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Stevenson moved quite a lot during the fight, using his excellent footwork to stay clear of Nakathila's power, while Nakathila was also avoiding his hand speed, which is his trademark to finish off so many of his opponents," Tobias said.

"At the end of the day, Nakathila has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of, because he did very well against a top-class boxer.

"But what is important is the lessons gained from this fight, and for us it was a learning experience to make him an even better boxer. The sky is the limit for him."

Nakathila, who continued Namibia's wretched record on American soil, was gracious in defeat, saying he had emerged from the showdown a better boxer.

"It was a very technical fight. I lost against an extremely good boxer, and I want to congratulate him for his victory over a tried and tested opponent, and arguably the toughest fight of his life," said Nakathila.

"In most cases such defeats are the end of boxers, this defeat signals the beginning of big new things for me, because I will go out there even hungrier and better, because I learned so much from this fight. I will be back in the ring soon."