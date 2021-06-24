Tanzania: Tr to Check Public Entities' Performance

THE Treasury Registrar set to review and thoroughly analyze state-owned companies in implementing directive by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to make the entities operate profitably.

The move is also aimed at enabling the public companies able to provide dividend to the government.

At this juncture, the office of the treasury registrar organized a strategic meeting for sharing experiences for strengthening supervision in running the business in the government's companies.

When addressing National Assembly last April in Dodoma the President Samia stated that her government will review and thoroughly analyze parastatal companies with an intention to make them become profitable.

She said many public companies operate on loss, something which makes companies' managements and boards struggle to look for dividend to give to the government to protect their employments.

Opening the strategic meeting yesterday, Treasury Registrar Athumani Nbuttuka said apart from sharing experiences for increasing efficiency in supervising the public companies, the participants would also go through and discuss various projects with potential capabilities to operate profitably.

Registrar Mbuttuka noted that despite various efforts by the government to up performance of the companies, including boosting their capitals, yet many of them face challenges of carrying out their duties.

He cited some of challenges including lack of enough capital, lack of skills to write good business proposals to secure loans from financial institutions and lack of skills to do business analysis to assess profit and business sustainability for the short and long term.

"This situation has at large extent caused many companies fail to operate efficiently and profitably," he explained, noting that the office of treasury registrar supervise a total of 237 public institutions, organisations, companies and agencies.

He pointed out that only 31 companies operate commercially, out of which 12 (38.7 percent) run profitably and pay dividend to the government.

The other 19 public commercial companies (61 percent) operate on loss and pay Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) instead of paying dividend.

The Office of Treasury Registrar therefore organized the meeting for building capacity among its staff over doing feasibility study and uses of Loans, Guarantees and Grants (Amendment) Act for accessibility of loans for public companies.

The registrar noted that the meeting brought policy makers and implementers in response to complaints from public companies that they were crippled to compete with private companies due to allegedly bureaucracy within the government.