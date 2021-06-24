Mozambique: Nyusi Sings Samia's Praises

MOZAMBIQUE President Filipe Nyusi has hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan, describing her as a female leader with high level of professionalism.

President Nyusi, who is the current Chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC) made the remarks when introducing President Samia to the regional Heads of State and government Extraordinary Summit in Maputo, Mozambique.

President Samia yesterday attended SADC Extraordinary Summit in Maputo, which aimed at discussing issues of regional integration, cooperation and development.

This is the first SADC meeting President Samia is attending since she took office on March 19th this year, following the death of her predecessor, President John Magufuli.

In his opening remarks, President Nyusi introduced President Samia to the regional Heads of State and government, describing her as a female leader with high level of professionalism.

"This is the first SADC meeting Ms Samia is attending as President of Tanzania, our regional bloc has got a female leader with high level of professionalism," President Nyusi said.

Explaining about the summit agenda, President Nyusi said that, the meeting will among others go through measures being taken by SADC and how it will help to combat terrorism within the regional bloc.

"The measures being taken must also look at terrorist groups, which have spread to various parts within the regional bloc... we should also protect our economic systems and tactics used must take into account that terrorism is a global threat," President Nyusi said.

He pledged that, SADC will be among key stakeholders in combating terrorism within the regional community.

President Nyusi further noted that, as the summit was held on the sideline of the Business Forum, there was a need for SADC to hold talks with private sector with the aim of enhancing business and economy in the regional community.

"This is an important business forum within SADC ... it will help member states to take advantage of the development opportunities by promoting trade and investment in the regional bloc," he said.

Other key issues, discussed during the summit included, regional food and nutrition security, gender and development and progress in the regional response to HIV and AIDS as well as Covid-19 pandemic.

President Nyusi stressed on the importance of SADC member states to continue supporting efforts being undertaken by research institutes in following up reports of the spread of Covid-19 and new waves of the pandemic.

He said member states should continue to take precautionary measures to prevent new infections.

The Summit also reviewed progress made in the implementation of the theme of the 40th SADC Summit; SADC: 40 Years Building Peace and Security and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges, which was endorsed by the SADC Summit in August, 2020.

President Nyusi noted that as they continue to commemorate 40 years of SADC, member states should think about where they come from, the current and future of the regional bloc.

"Knowing the past, present and future of SADAC will help us to strengthen our brotherhood, unity and solidarity ... we are proud of the notable achievements recorded so far despite some challenges our bloc had gone through in the past 40 years," he noted.

The Summit also marked the regional commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of SADC with the launch of three publications which are; 40 Years of SADC: Enhancing Regional Cooperation and Integration; Volume 2 of Mozambique SADC Success Stories; and the Hashim Mbita (Southern African Liberation Struggles).