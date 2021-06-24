Tanzania: Mwinyi Denounces Bureaucracy in Serving Citizens

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday demanded creativity in public service, censuring some occupants of high public offices who wait for State House directives.

"There is a serious problem of creativity in the public service. We still have (public) institutions, which do nothing, they just wait for the State House to tell them what to do-this is purely unacceptable," President Mwinyi fumed at the climax of the public service week here.

The president vowed to institute stern legal and disciplinary measures against thieves and embezzlers of public resources, citing the recently released Controller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, which "demonstrated serious integrity and accountability problems in the public service."

He condemned theft and embezzlement of public property, referring to the theft of water supply equipment, which disappeared from the hands of Zanzibar Water Authority's employees, whom the country had entrusted with the assets.

Dr Mwinyi pleaded with the Islanders to support his administration's legal and disciplinary measures against the dishonest employees, saying: "The measures we take are well intentioned; they aim at vilifying nobody."

President Mwinyi implored all public servants to embrace teamwork, creativity, integrity and accountability to justify their presence wherever they are.

"Personal interest in public offices is a serious impediment to our development plans; people must change and work hard, with a high level of discipline and accountability."

He challenged target-based work plans and programmes to meet the high expectations of Zanzibaris, denouncing unnecessary bureaucracy in serving the citizens.

The head of state further ordered improved public communications and attentiveness to people's annoyance.

President Mwinyi warned some public officials whom he accused of belittling wananchi's complaints, threatening stern punitive measures.

He directed public institutions to have in place articulate succession plans to avoid recalling retirees on contract basis.

"The retirees should get fair and timely payments of all their benefits to have a comfortable rest after serving the country for many years," President Mwinyi ordered.

He pledged to routinely improve the welfare of public servants through attractive pays, training and decent working environment and tools.

The Minister of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance Haroun Ali Suleiman said there have been remarkable achievements in the public service though he decried some few individuals whom he said, "are tarnishing our good image."

He vowed to flush out all unethical and corrupt employees, saying: "They have no space in the government that has social and economic prosperity as its top priority."

Chief Secretary, Eng. Zena Ahmed Said directed all heads of public offices to strictly supervise their subordinates and institute stern punitive measures against indiscipline.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Public Service and Good Governance docket Mansura Mosi Kassim said under the public service reform programme, among others, performance at work places has improved and the scheme of service is ready.

She however decried acute shortage of public servants with the needed qualifications and low understanding among employees on the law and regulations that govern public service.