Rwanda: Imbuto Foundation Education Scholarship Programme Gets Boost

23 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

For 5 years now, Vivo Energy Rwanda has been contributing to Imbuto Foundation's 'Edified Generation' Scholarship Programme aimed at financially supporting and empowering brilliant secondary students from vulnerable families.

Vivo Energy Rwanda has donated Rwf3 million towards sponsorship of ten brilliant but economically vulnerable secondary school students.

This is part of a Memorandum of Understanding the firm signed with Imbuto Foundation five years ago to support disadvantaged students through a scholarship programme, dubbed 'Edified Generation'.

Speaking at the handover event in Kigali on Tuesday, June 22, Saibou Coulibaly, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Rwanda, promised even bigger support to vulnerable students.

"We are delighted to be able to impact the lives of these young Rwandans. When the opportunity will arise, we will go the extra mile and enrol some of them in our 'young talent programme' - a programme that consists of equipping young graduates with a first-hand skillset through an internship at Vivo Energy Rwanda," he noted.

VIVO Energy Rwanda supports Imbuto Foundation's commitment to empowering the young generation with a view to making a difference and contributing to the economy in the long run.

Since its initiation in 2002, the Edified Generation scholarship programme provides up to $300 each year to support a high school student who lacks financial means to meet their living costs in boarding schools like school supplies, health insurance and other living expenses.

The scholars are also trained on 21st-century life skills, including the management of their own finances, career and professional advice among others.

An initiative of First Lady Jeannette Kagame, Imbuto Foundation is marking two decades and has so far supported 9,601 students through its scholarship programme.

