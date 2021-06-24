Zimbabwe: Herald Tops Zamps Survey

Zimpapers products continue to dominate the market as the most widely read newspapers on both print and digital platforms.

According to the Zimbabwe All Media Product Survey (ZAMPS) first half report, The Herald maintained its pole position as the most read daily newspaper with 49 percent of Zimbabweans having read the hard copy in the last four weeks and 43 percent reading the online version.

The Herald dominated in both urban and rural markets where readers said they had read the paper in the last four weeks.

Other Zimpapers daily publications like The Chronicle performed well as it came third to claim 28 percent of the readers who prefer the hard copy and 25 percent for the online readers.

H-Metro followed closely with 15 percent of the readers saying they had read the hard copy of the paper in the past month, while 25 percent showed that they preferred to read the tabloid online.

The report showed that the majority of readers now preferred to get their news online both in the rural and urban areas.

In urban areas, 15 percent of the surveyed population said they had read the hard copy of the daily newspapers while 18 percent had read the online version.

The same was also true for the rural folk where 9 percent indicated that they had read daily newspapers online while 8 percent said they had read the hard copy.

In the weekly newspapers category, The Sunday Mail maintained its dominance claiming 43 percent of the hard copy readership and 41 percent for online readers, closely followed by B-Metro and Kwayedza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fifteen percent of readers said they had read the B-Metro hard copy and another 15 percent had read it online, while 12 percent said they had read the Kwayedza online as well as the hard copy.

The Manica Post fared well garnering 10 percent of the online and hard copy readership and The Sunday News and The Business Weekly had 5 percent and 6 percent of the people surveyed said they had read the hard copies respectively.

Both papers had 9 percent of readers saying they had read the online edition.

In the radio division, Star FM came in fourth with 23 percent of the listeners while Manicaland's Diamond FM followed at number six with 11 percent of the people surveyed saying they had listened to the stations in the last four weeks.

The ZAMPS is an independent board mandated to monitor and undertake independent market research on behalf of advertisers, the media, publishers, advertising agencies and public relations consultants in the country.

The ZAMPS report seeks to gather yearly data on different media and product consumption.