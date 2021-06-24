Rwanda: Bayisenge Rallies Men to Join Bid for Gender Justice

Gender justice is not just a women's issue and both men and boys need to support gender equality efforts to bring about significant change, the Minister for Gender and Family Promotion has said.

Jeannette Bayisenge was speaking during a virtual event, dubbed, 'Men Engage Global Symposium', Tuesday, June 23, bringing together different actors in gender equality matters from around the world.

The symposium was organised by MenEngage Alliance, a global network of civil society actors that seeks to transform patriarchal masculinities and engage men and boys in women's rights and gender justice, in partnership with Rwanda Men's Resource Centre (RWAMREC), Rwanda Men Engage Network (RWAMNET), as well as MenEngage Africa.

"We all agree that gender equality cannot be achieved by women alone or men alone but it requires shared effort from men and women, boys and girls, hence challenging traditional masculinity," Bayisenge said.

Sharing Rwanda's experience, the minister said there were notable gains in several sectors such as health and agriculture, in large part due to women empowerment and inclusion.

She said, however, that much more needed to be done, adding the government was fully committed to ensuring gender justice across the board. She said her ministry was developing a national 'men engage' strategy, which would be ready in the course of the 2021/22 fiscal year.

The event marked the closure of a seven-month global symposium, the 3rd of its kind, which was launched in Rwanda in November last year.

Over that period, those behind the campaign said, more than 5000 participants from diverse sectors, including activists, researchers, students, civil society actors, development partners, policymakers, and businesses, took part in 178 sessions at regional and country levels around the world.

Tuesday's event also saw the launch of 'Ubuntu declaration and call to action' which seeks to tackle different aspects such as accountability, feminism, intersectionality, power, and transformation.

"Ubuntu highlights our interdependence to tackle global challenges," said Christine Wedekull, head of development cooperation at Sweden Embassy in Rwanda. "Engagement and commitment of men allies is needed to put an end to gender violence and discrimination, reverse disproportional Covid-19 negative impact on women and girls in terms of access to finance, teen pregnancy and inaccessibility to education."

Bruce Sakindi, from MenEngage Africa, said: "Now that we have acquired knowledge, combined our efforts and are aware of the challenges at hand, it's up to us to act."

Hassan Sekajoola, the outgoing chair of MenEngage Africa, urged making 'I am Because You Are' (the African philosophy of 'Ubuntu') an anthem of humanity.

"We are on a continent that is still grappling with gender gaps and it's important we take these conversations to different sectors and celebrate a few of those who are working to influence policies of gender justice," he said.

Ingoma Nshya, a group of Rwandan women drummers, performed at the virtual event.