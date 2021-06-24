Rwanda: U-20 Women Volleyball to Battle in World Championships

The national under-20 women volleyball team have been urged to prove that they deserve to be in the 2021 (FIVB) World championship, which runs from July 9 to 18 in Netherlands.

Rwanda is one of the only two African countries represented at the tournament, along with Egypt.

The team, led by head coach Christopher Mudahinyuka, is in residential camp at Centre d'Accueil St François d'Assise and trains twice a day at Amahoro Stadium.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Mudahinyuka said "The players must understand their responsibility, they are young and I urge everyone in the team to be at their best during the competition. They are all well aware of the expectations the nation has from them," He said in an interview.

He added "We are ready and players are responding well in training. We believe we will do our best to represent our country. It is a very tough tournament but our girls are in good sharp and willing to do better".

"I believe we have a strong squad capable of getting a good result. Our goal is to get a good result in the tournament. The World championship is a big competition, we will have to try and win games and we are ready for the challenge," He noted.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group A, alongside Brazil, Netherlands and the Dominican Republic.

The Pool A and D matches, and all the tournament's knock-outs, will be played in the Netherlands, while Belgium will host Pool B and C games.

Groups

Group A: Rwanda, Brazil, Netherlands and Dominican Republic.

Group B: Belgium, Argentina, Cuba and Serbia

Group C: Turkey, Poland, USA, and Thailand

Group D: Italy, Russia, Belarus and Egypt