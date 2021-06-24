Namibia: Shalulile Advised Not to Leave Sundowns

24 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A former Mamelodi Sundowns top striker has warned Namibian goal-poacher Peter Shalulile against leaving the club for another one on the continent.

Shalulile has been a revelation for Sundowns this season, having played a major role in helping them to a record fourth Premier Soccer League title in a row.

The 27-year-old arrived at Chloorkop from Highlands Park at the beginning of the season and immediately fitted like a hand to a glove.

For his efforts, he was rewarded with the PSL Footballer Of The Season and Players' Player of The Season awards recently.

In the past couple of weeks, he was linked with a move to North African giants Al Ahly, but Russel Molefe, who used to bang in goals for Sundowns in the past, has advised that Shalulile's next best move should be to Europe and not elsewhere in Africa.

"For me, Peter has done wonderful this season at Sundowns, but I still believe he can do more if he can stay at least another season," Molefe tells KickOff.com.

"For him to leave, no... I wish him to stay another season at Sundowns. What he did was not a fluke. Sundowns is on another level. Their game is set at another level.

"There is no better team than Sundowns in Africa. I don't think so. Yah maybe overseas if the offer is okay for him and the club." - kickoff.com

Read the original article on Namibian.

