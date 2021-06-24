Liberia: Girl Friend Kills Boyfriend

The honeymoon between Madam Korline Jackson and her boyfriend, James Dianue came to an end recently when she stabbed him to death with a knife.

Madam Jackson said it was a mistake to take her boyfriend's life away. A tussle that led to the killing of her boyfriend on his upper left shoulder.

According to police charge sheet, the victim had asked suspect Jackson to visit his house after they met at Red light market, the commercial hub of Paynesville.

She promised to visit his house the next day. The victim explained that he (victim) could not wait for the next day despite Madam Jackson said she was breastfeeding her child.

Her refusal did not go down well with him because he needed to meet her fast.

Without any good news on the visit, tussle ensured between both of them. This led her to stabling him.

She told the police that it was a mistake and calling for mercy.

She is spending her nights at the Monrovia Central prison (South Beach) as the case goes to court.