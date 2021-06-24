Zimbabwe: 29 Zimra, Police, Immigration Staff Test Covid-19 Positive At Chirundu Border

24 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

As the Covid-19 third wave threatens to wreak havoc in the country, 29 officials Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus at Chirundu Border Post.

The northern border separates Zimbabwe and Zambia where the pandemic is ravaging its citizens amid reports of a surge in new infections and deaths.

Mashonaland West acting provincial medical director (PMD), Gift Masoja said the health ministry was undertaking an outreach random testing exercise in the border town Wednesday when the staff was found positive.

Said Masoja, "We are currently in Chirundu and today we have tested 200 people so far, among them Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Immigration.

"Out of these, 29 tested positive and will be in self isolation."

He confirmed unaffected Zimra, police and immigration staffer members were being vaccinated.

The acting PMD could not be drawn into giving the provincial daily updated statistics at the time of publishing.

Chirundu falls under Hurungwe district which is currently under a localised lockdown alongside Kariba and Makonde districts in Mashonaland West province.

Meanwhile, a total seven intercity conventional buses have been impounded by police for operating passenger transportation services into and out of the three red zone districts of Kariba, Hurungwe and Makonde where there is a travel ban.

