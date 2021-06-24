Zimbabwe: Tormented Cop Confronts Minister, Own Bosses Over Endless Transfers

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, who has endured unending transfers from one station to another during his 19-year service, has approached the court seeking to stop the unsolicited displacements.

James Jacob feels the transfers, although routine in the police, were now tantamount to victimisation on his part.

He said the relocations denied him a social life and time to settle down with his family.

Jacob said he was now forced to travel some 240 kilometres to and from work.

In his urgent chamber application, Jacob cited as respondents Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga as well as Officer commanding Mashonaland West province and an officer commanding Chegutu district as respondents.

"I am a professional, yes I do not dispute that but also I am a family man who needs to have time with family and also prepare for a better future.

"I can hardly develop because of these transfers. These transfers are a clear sign of victimisation contrary to my constitutional rights as well," he said in his founding affidavit.

He added, "These transfers are affecting me physically, psychologically, financially, socially and emotionally to the extent that I have no other remedy available than to approach this honourable court on an urgent basis."

Jacob is an Assistant Inspector in the ZRP having been attested to the service in 2003.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Soon after training, he was posted to the Police Protection Unit State House doing guard services.

In 2006, on his own request, he was transferred to the Construction Section Unit at Harare Central Police station.

In March 2009, Jacob was transferred to a construction unit in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province.

In February 2012, he was transferred to Tengwe police station in Hurungwe as the Member in Charge Post and worked there for nine months.

His nightmare was not over yet as in November the same year, he was transferred to Tengwe Karoi Urban as Member in Charge Crime.

In May 2014, he was transferred from Karoi Urban to Chakari before he was transferred to Norton Urban.

In October 2017, he was transferred from Norton Urban to Mubaira and the following month, he was moved to Chingondo, Chegutu as Member in Charge.

On June 14, 2021, he was transferred from Chegutu Eiffel flats to Chegutu Mashonaland West Camps and hostels.

Jacob said he approached Officer commanding Mashonaland West province over his plight and was advised to formally make an application which was however turned down by the officer commanding Chegutu district.

The case is yet to be heard.