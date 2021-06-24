Liberia: Assistant MYS Minister Keen On Women Empowerment

Amid calls for increased women's participation in the governance of the country, the Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports has stressed the critical need for empowering women, especially young women in society.

Minister Fematta Bracewell said the provision of empowerment opportunities such as leadership development and entrepreneurship training is key to the growth and development of the Liberian society.

Assistant Minister Bracewell was speaking at the weekend in Gbarnga, Bong County, following a-one-day women empowerment training.

"Women empowerment is an important component for the growth of any society and this is why we are here today conducting this training for our women" Assistant Minister Bracewell said.

She went on to say, "The motive of this training is to build the capacity of young people, especially our young women do that they will be able to compete in society."

Participants at the training were recruited by the Office of the Youth Coordinator in Bong County.

"We have come here to train our women in different skills such as business development and leadership" she added.

According to her, it is about educating them to be successful leaders in society adding that the training will also help women know how to conduct themselves to become successful in business.

"For those who are already into business, it is going to help them to manage their businesses properly. In short, we want them to be successful and be change makers in their respective communities," she added.

In remarks, Bong County Superintendent, Madam Esther Walker, lauded MYS for the training, which is aimed at developing the minds of young women to think and act positively.

Superintendent Walker indicated that such training is in the right direction for societal growth.

She then pledged her leadership's support to working with the Ministry of Youth and Sports through its local offices in Bong County in improving the lives of youth of the county.

"We are going to continue our relationship with you through the youth coordinator here to ensure that that issues affecting youth are given attention and addressed," Supt. Walker stated.

Madam Ajawavi Jackie Aja Ajavon, lead facilitator at the training, said the training will help participants to follow their dreams and aspirations so as to become better persons in society.

Madam Ajavon, a Representative of the 5th District of the State of Delaware and professor at Wilmington University, asserted that women empowerment is cardinal to the growth of any nation with Liberia being no exception.

Owing to the important nature of the training, Madam Ajavon stressed the important need for follow up so that organizers will know the impact of the training.

"I like to follow up because you just don't want to train people and you never see them again. So, in six months, I am going to come back to see whether they are the same girls that we trained or they have followed the lessons learned to change their lives," she stated.

Professor Ajavon, who also hailed from Bong County, vowed to build a community center that will help transform youth through empowerment opportunities.

"Between now and 2025, we are going to build a community center that will be free for everyone in Bong County. It is going be big; it is going have a sport facility, an education facility and GED for young women," she among other things added.